Iowa Children’s Museum to hold virtual Noon Year’s Eve celebration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Children’s Museum said it will still have their annual Noon Year’s Eve balloon drop this year, but with a pandemic twist.

The museum said people interested can watch the balloon drop via their Facebook or YouTube page, or in-person at the museum.

The free event starts at 11:30 a.m. and ends at noon.

For more information visit the Iowa Children’s Museum’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.