Advertisement

Dubuque hotel offering “staycation” on New Year’s Eve

Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque Hotel is offering a “Staycation” for guests on New Years Eve.

The Hotel Julien is preparing to host guests who don’t feel safe traveling or going out to the bars on New Years because of COVID-19.

The hotel is offering special packages for a “staycation” over the New Year holiday-all include a bottle of champagne. Guests can choose from an all-inclusive three-day-stay to just an overnight-stay.

The hotel said they are doing this because they see that a lot of people are off of work or school for the holidays, and still want to do something special for New Year’s.

“They might not want to get together with a large group of friends or family like they usually do but they still want to do something special and something different, be with their family or their significant other that they’re already around all the time and so we just wanted to make a package to highlight that and make people feel welcome in their own hotel,” said Margaret O’Reilly, Sales Manager at Hotel Julian.

The hotel said the “staycation” has already been a popular choice for tomorrow night, with just a few rooms still available as of this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm
A crash on I-38 south of Cedar Rapids blocking traffic during a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through
Snow falls in Solon, Iowa, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Lara Quiles/KCRG YouNews)
More than six inches of snowfall reported; snow to continue into early morning hours

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 takes a look at Christmas lights that brightened eastern Iowa in 2020
Christmas lights that brightened eastern Iowa in 2020
Christmas lights that brightened eastern Iowa in 2020
Christmas lights that brightened eastern Iowa in 2020
Day after snowstorm spent shoveling driveways
Day after snowstorm spent shoveling driveways
Bars and restaurants have to get creative to host NYE amid a pandemic
Bars and restaurants have to get creative to host NYE amid a pandemic