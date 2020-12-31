Dubuque hotel offering “staycation” on New Year’s Eve

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque Hotel is offering a “Staycation” for guests on New Years Eve.

The Hotel Julien is preparing to host guests who don’t feel safe traveling or going out to the bars on New Years because of COVID-19.

The hotel is offering special packages for a “staycation” over the New Year holiday-all include a bottle of champagne. Guests can choose from an all-inclusive three-day-stay to just an overnight-stay.

The hotel said they are doing this because they see that a lot of people are off of work or school for the holidays, and still want to do something special for New Year’s.

“They might not want to get together with a large group of friends or family like they usually do but they still want to do something special and something different, be with their family or their significant other that they’re already around all the time and so we just wanted to make a package to highlight that and make people feel welcome in their own hotel,” said Margaret O’Reilly, Sales Manager at Hotel Julian.

The hotel said the “staycation” has already been a popular choice for tomorrow night, with just a few rooms still available as of this afternoon.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.