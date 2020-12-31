Advertisement

Dubuque cleaning up after more than seven inches of snow

Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:13 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque saw about seven and a half inches of snow on Tuesday and the Public Works Department said it had 19 units and eleven small plows out clearing streets all night long

Dubuque Public Works Director John Klostermann said he’s pleased at how the process went. He called it a challenging time for plow drivers, but, due to the storm moving out sooner and rising temperatures, plow drivers were able to plow most of the primary and secondary roads in Dubuque by 4:00 A.M.

“As soon as we wrap up on residential streets which I think will be sometime late afternoon today, we’ll start removal process in the downtown area where we go and start picking it up and hauling it away in downtown that will be our next step,” said John Klostermann, Dubuque Public Works Director.

Klostermann said the city is pleased with where the cleanup is at.

