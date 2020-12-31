Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson calls $600 checks “a good start”

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson says the $600 stimulus payments are a good start.



But on a conference call today with reporters, Hinson said she would need to be part of more conversations before she woudl support increasing those checks to $2,000.

“I had someone message me and say they didn’t need that money and wanted to send it back,” said Hinson. “So maybe we do need to be finding a way where people that don’t need that money can have that mechanism but again I think people’s livelihoods are on the line and we need to be at least having those conversations about getting money to people that need it.”

Hinson will be sworn into office next Sunday and only plans on inviting her husband to the ceremony because of COVID-19 restrictions.

