Christmas lights that brightened eastern Iowa in 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A popular Christmas tradition is driving around town looking at the lights.

Just north of Center Point is the Blue Creek Christmas. Aaron Maue of Walker is in charge of putting up the neighborhood lights, “It’s probably closer to 150 to 175,000 lights. It’s a lot of work. It’s a labor of love, but it’s a blast.”

This is the 10th season that Maue has been decorating for Christmas. He started with 18,000 lights the first year and has enjoyed watching it grow. Maue says it takes six to seven weeks to set everything up. This year’s program runs a little over 30 minutes long. “We will see hundreds of cars each night. It’s exciting, happy, it truly is the enjoyment that so many folks get from coming to see the lights that causes us to do this. And the fact that they’re coming out here to spend some time with us, is really kind of humbling,” said Maue.

The Damme family has been making the 35-minute drive from Raymond to Center Point for the past six to seven years to check out the lights. Colton Damme, 7, says he love visiting, “Good. It’s worth it.” Camden Damme, 4, agrees with his brother, “It’s the best!”

“I am literally using this entire 7-acre slot out here and all seven houses to be part of the synchronization in the show. It’s a blast,” says Maue. Blue Creek Christmas is located at 4942 Blue Creek Court in Walker. They are in the 8th year of collecting for charity. “Neighbors choose the charity and those are the two local fire departments,” Maue said.

“My favorite part is the big Christmas trees with the stars on top. Cause they’re pretty,” says Colton Damme. “And mine is the whole entire thing is this,” Camden Damme said.

Blue Creek Christmas can be viewed Monday through Thursday from 5:30-10pm and Friday and Saturday from 5:30-11pm until January 3rd. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day have extended hours from 5:30 to midnight.

On the southwest side of Cedar Rapids near Kirkwood Community College is the Collins Christmas. Tim Collins has 8,000 lights with nine songs to run 25 minutes. “My wife wanted the great big tree we got there and then it became a thing of let’s help the community somehow,” said Collins. “Be part of the season. You know, this has been a hard year between Covid-19 and the derecho and you know everybody’s cooped up at home and they can’t get out.”

This is the second year that the Collins Christmas is accepting donations for the Mission of Hope. Collins explains, “They help out the community. They out people whether in need, they help out people get back on their feet after they’ve had a crisis but there’s a chance to recover. And the Mission of Hope steps in and helps those people.”

The program at 57 Oklahoma Ave SW can be viewed every night until January 3rd from 5 to 10pm. “Everyone’s locked down and everybody’s bored, let’s light it up,” says Collins.

Over in Fairfax at 175 Driftwood Lane are three singing trees. It takes Gary Honn a few weeks to put everything out. “I love it. It’s something fun, it’s a hobby. It’s challenging, that’s for sure.”

What started out as competition with the neighbors, Honn took his Christmas lights to the next level with computers. “Seeing people’s reaction, people lining the cars is great. I just love seeing people, put a smile on their face.”

A few blocks over is Who-Ville at 602 Hillview Drive. Steve Tomash has been putting up lights for 15 to 16 years. “We do it because the neighbor kids just love it.”

Sony Houang, a Cedar Rapids Christmas lights visitor, brought his daughter out to see the lights. “I love it. There’s a lot of kids out here too.”

Tomash has a grinch display, along with Disney’s Frozen. “Everything. I make everything. I made the tree, I made the hoops, I made the circles in the back. I do all the cutouts, painting, draw, I draw them out and paint them.”

Tomash is collecting donations for the Linn Community Food Bank. “Their organization is all volunteers. From the very top to the very bottom. And all 100 percent of this money will go to the people that need the food the most,” says Tomash.

It takes over a month for Tomash to put up the lights and displays. It can be seen from 4:30-10pm. Even Santa and the grinch make an appearance to greet the kids. “Everybody Merry Christmas. Come out and see the lights,” said Santa.

Northwest of Vinton on 2.5 acres of land is five miles of electric cords that all started back in 1965. “It’s just an old fashioned, warm Christmas feeling out here. So, this display is, been my whole life. Since I don’t know anything different, it’s just my Christmas. Without it, it’s not, it’s not a Christmas, it’s not a holiday,” says Heidi Kersten.

Her dad started by copying a few small displays from a magazine and added a string of lights from a garage sale. As it grew, her father wanted to add more trees and more lights. “Dad loved to create things. He was artistic, mechanically inclined, the things that move out there would surprise you that they can move with a ring of washing machine motor and a ring of washing machine gearbox to make things move. First moving display is the waving Santa. A lot of pride in that one to see how dad made it work,” recalls Kersten.

Kersten is keeping the family tradition going with help from family friend Mike Hepker. “Dad started out; the first display is out there along with the first string of lights is over 50 years old. Everything out there, someone in the family had made at some time. Except for the Dalmatians.”

There are so many displays, something for everyone. There are Care Bears, Flintstones, dinosaur, Santas, a church, nativity, Scooby-Doo, an eagle and many more. “There’s so many of them. I think the one with the best memories is the chimney. That’s one of the oldest ones out there. The original Santa Claus is going up and down,” said Kersten.

The large display is located at 5598 22nd Ave Trail and will be up until December 27 from 5-9:30pm on weekdays and till 10 on weekends. Kersten says, “It all means something to us. We’re in America and we should all have that feeling of the faith, and family, and friends, and freedom.”

