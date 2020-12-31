Advertisement

Cause of Council Bluffs airport fire still unknown

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 7:56 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues into what caused a fire at the Council Bluffs airport that destroyed one plane and damaged several others.

The fire broke out Wednesday morning at the western Iowa airport, sending thick black smoke into the air.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 40 minutes. Authorities say one plane was a total loss and others sustained smoke damage.

Officials have not yet estimated the financial toll.

