Advertisement

Biden inauguration to feature memorial for COVID victims

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2020 at 8:53 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is planning a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to honor those killed by the coronavirus the day before he is sworn into office on Jan. 20.

The Presidential Inaugural Committee said Thursday that it would hold the event the evening of Jan. 19, calling it the “first-ever lighting around the Reflecting Pool to memorialize American lives lost.” It is also inviting communities around the country to join Washington in lighting up buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m. in “a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

“In the midst of a pandemic — when so many Americans are grieving the loss of family, friends, and neighbors — it is important that we honor those who have died, reflect on what has been one of the more challenging periods in the nation’s history, and renew our commitment to coming together to end the pandemic and rebuild our nation,” inauguration committee spokesman Pili Tobar said in a statement.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris plan to take their oaths of office outside the U.S. Capitol building, part of inauguration events that aim to capture the traditional grandeur of the historic ceremony while complying with COVID-19 protocols. The virus has killed more than 340,000 people nationwide.

The inauguration committee already announced this week that there would be no traditional inaugural luncheon at the Capitol because of the virus, another political tradition suspended because of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Federal prosecutors announced that Jackson Yaro Young,22, of Kalona, Iowa, was sentenced on...
Kalona man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn

Latest News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the many notable people lost this year.
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2020
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was one of the many notable people lost this year.
Year in review: In memoriam
In Australia, it's already 2021.
New Year’s revelries muted by coronavirus as curtain draws on 2020
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
COVID-19 dominates annual list of banished words, terms
Iowa surpasses 280,000 total COVID-19 cases, 69 more deaths reported