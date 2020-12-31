Bars and restaurants have to get creative to host NYE amid a pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The New Year’s Celebration will have a very different look this year when the ball drops, and we turn it over to 2021.

Local restaurant owners said they had to make swift changes to keep people safe and follow state guidelines.

“Probably going to hang out with my friends and family this year,” said Jered Mason of Cedar Rapids.

Mason isn’t alone in having to change his annual plans. He said he wouldn’t mind going out but doesn’t want the spread of the virus to continue. He also said state regulations limiting bars to half capacity took away some of the night’s fun.

“Trying to find a place to enjoy the day without having to wonder if we can get a seat isn’t going to be easy,” he said.

The Pedalers Fork on the city’s Northeast side hosted its first New Year’s Eve party after opening earlier this month. Normally the establishment could hold 188 people, but because of the guidance from the state, its capacity would be 94. That forced staff to get creative to keep people safe while still having a good time.

“We’ll probably have a late happy hour and door prizes,” said Mia Suntken, the Pedalers Fork General Manager. “We wanted to do things where people didn’t have to interact but could still have fun.”

Suntken said people would be asked to wear a mask and wouldn’t serve them if they didn’t have a seat. All groups would be limited to 15. She said it would look different for people who have worked in the bar scene as long as she has.

“In past years, everyone’s hugging, and they’re dancing, and everyone moves around, but we just can’t have that this year,” she said.

While ringing in the New Year would likely have a new feel in 2020, Mason Hoped people would enjoy the night responsibly.

“Just try to be more cognizant this year,” he said.

