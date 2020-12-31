Area gyms are optimistic for 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 2020 has been full of disruptions and gyms have been no acceptation.

“We were shut down for two months, we lost a lot of members at that time for various reasons whether it be they were afraid of the pandemic or they didn’t feel safe coming in,” says Kyle Knock, Operations Director at The M.A.C.

Gyms of all sizes have had to adapt.

“We’ve been really blessed that we’ve been able to keep people on with a lot of online offerings,” says Brian Fischer, Owner & Personal Trainer at Edge Fitness.

Typically a new year means New Year’s Resolutions which for gyms usually means new clients and memberships.

“It usually kind of brings that flood of people into a gym where you get a lot of people on January 1st that are very motivated, very committed to getting everything going, they’ve got all their new gear from Christmas,” Fischer says.

At the M.A.C. there’s been a 30% decrease in memberships across their five locations but Knock says things have been picking up lately.

“We’ve seen sales kind of come back a little bit whether people are just fed up with the pandemic or they’ve realized they can’t just sit on the couch forever and they’ve got to get moving again,” Knock told us.

Both gyms agree if there’s ever a time to get fit, consider right now during a pandemic.

“Health and fitness is always important but especially now when we’re trying to keep our immunity up and we’re trying to be as healthy and fit as we can to stay safe that way,” Fischer says.

With precautions in place, they’re each moving forward optimistic for 2021.

“The healthiest place for us is here. You know, taking care of yourself is important,” Knock told us.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.