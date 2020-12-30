Advertisement

Winter storm passes, temperatures to drop

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winter storm that nailed the area yesterday is now well off to the east, but be aware of lingering slick roads.

While early morning temperatures have been in the 30s, a quick drop to the mid-20s may cause a re-freeze on any wet surfaces.

Unplowed areas are obviously an issue yet. The Iowa State Patrol reported it took a high number of service calls during the storm on Tuesday. Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 drivers.

As for the weather today, things continues to look pretty cloudy with breaks in the clouds possible tonight, pockets of the area may dip well down to the single digits, especially under the deepest snow cover.

Thursday is an easy weather day with partly cloudy sky and highs into the upper teens to mid-20s.

We are still watching Friday for more wintry weather. The potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain is there and much will depend on the track as well as our surface temperatures as to what kind of impacts we get from it.

Road conditions update.
Snowfall total reports for Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 p.m.:

CountyLocationStateSnow Total
BentonVintonIA8
Black HawkWaterlooIA5
Black Hawk1 NW Cedar FallsIA4
Black HawkCedar FallsIA3
Buchanan3 W StanleyIA5.5
CassAtlanticIA5
CedarLowdenIA10.5
CedarStanwoodIA10.1
CedarLowdenIA9
ChickasawNew HamptonIA3
ClaytonElkaderIA4
CrawfordPrairie Du ChienWI4
Dubuque1 NW Center GroveIA6.1
FayetteWadenaIA6
GrantGlen HavenWI4.5
IowaSouth AmanaIA11.5
Iowa1 SW WilliamsburgIA11
IowaParnellIA8
JacksonMaquoketaIA11.5
JohnsonSolonIA11
JohnsonIowa CityIA9.5
JohnsonSolonIA9
Johnson2 E Iowa CityIA9
JohnsonNorth LibertyIA9
Johnson2 SE Iowa CityIA9
Johnson4 ENE Iowa CityIA8.5
Johnson1 W ElmiraIA8.5
Johnson1 SW University HeightsIA8
Johnson2 NNW North LibertyIA8
Johnson1 E TiffinIA7.5
Johnson2 SSW WilliamstownIA6.5
Johnson1 E TiffinIA6
JonesAnamosaIA8
Linn3 ENE FairfaxIA12
Linn1 SSW HiawathaIA12
Linn1 ENE Mount VernonIA11.8
LinnCoggonIA10
Linn1 ENE FairfaxIA10
Linn1 NE Cedar RapidsIA9
Linn2 WSW Cedar RapidsIA9
Linn1 NNW SpringvilleIA8.9
Linn2 W Cedar RapidsIA7.6
Linn2 SSW HiawathaIA7.1
Linn2 WSW Cedar RapidsIA7
LinnCoggonIA7
Linn3 ESE HiawathaIA6.5
LinnMarionIA6.5
LinnLisbonIA6
Linn2 W Cedar RapidsIA5.6
LouisaColumbus JunctionIA4
Muscatine2 NNW MuscatineIA5.8
Muscatine1 N FruitlandIA5.7
MuscatineMuscatineIA5.6
PoweshiekGrinnellIA7
Union1 NNW CrestonIA6.8
Van BurenSelmaIA4
Van BurenCantrilIA3.5
WashingtonWashingtonIA6.8
WinneshiekCalmarIA2.3

