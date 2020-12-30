Winter storm passes, temperatures to drop
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winter storm that nailed the area yesterday is now well off to the east, but be aware of lingering slick roads.
While early morning temperatures have been in the 30s, a quick drop to the mid-20s may cause a re-freeze on any wet surfaces.
Unplowed areas are obviously an issue yet. The Iowa State Patrol reported it took a high number of service calls during the storm on Tuesday. Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 drivers.
As for the weather today, things continues to look pretty cloudy with breaks in the clouds possible tonight, pockets of the area may dip well down to the single digits, especially under the deepest snow cover.
Roads continue to steadily improve this morning. Multiple areas now are already back to seasonal winter driving, at least on main roads. pic.twitter.com/5Vp7zBPDv7— KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) December 30, 2020
Thursday is an easy weather day with partly cloudy sky and highs into the upper teens to mid-20s.
We are still watching Friday for more wintry weather. The potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain is there and much will depend on the track as well as our surface temperatures as to what kind of impacts we get from it.
Snowfall total reports for Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 p.m.:
|County
|Location
|State
|Snow Total
|Benton
|Vinton
|IA
|8
|Black Hawk
|Waterloo
|IA
|5
|Black Hawk
|1 NW Cedar Falls
|IA
|4
|Black Hawk
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|3
|Buchanan
|3 W Stanley
|IA
|5.5
|Cass
|Atlantic
|IA
|5
|Cedar
|Lowden
|IA
|10.5
|Cedar
|Stanwood
|IA
|10.1
|Cedar
|Lowden
|IA
|9
|Chickasaw
|New Hampton
|IA
|3
|Clayton
|Elkader
|IA
|4
|Crawford
|Prairie Du Chien
|WI
|4
|Dubuque
|1 NW Center Grove
|IA
|6.1
|Fayette
|Wadena
|IA
|6
|Grant
|Glen Haven
|WI
|4.5
|Iowa
|South Amana
|IA
|11.5
|Iowa
|1 SW Williamsburg
|IA
|11
|Iowa
|Parnell
|IA
|8
|Jackson
|Maquoketa
|IA
|11.5
|Johnson
|Solon
|IA
|11
|Johnson
|Iowa City
|IA
|9.5
|Johnson
|Solon
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|2 E Iowa City
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|North Liberty
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|2 SE Iowa City
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|4 ENE Iowa City
|IA
|8.5
|Johnson
|1 W Elmira
|IA
|8.5
|Johnson
|1 SW University Heights
|IA
|8
|Johnson
|2 NNW North Liberty
|IA
|8
|Johnson
|1 E Tiffin
|IA
|7.5
|Johnson
|2 SSW Williamstown
|IA
|6.5
|Johnson
|1 E Tiffin
|IA
|6
|Jones
|Anamosa
|IA
|8
|Linn
|3 ENE Fairfax
|IA
|12
|Linn
|1 SSW Hiawatha
|IA
|12
|Linn
|1 ENE Mount Vernon
|IA
|11.8
|Linn
|Coggon
|IA
|10
|Linn
|1 ENE Fairfax
|IA
|10
|Linn
|1 NE Cedar Rapids
|IA
|9
|Linn
|2 WSW Cedar Rapids
|IA
|9
|Linn
|1 NNW Springville
|IA
|8.9
|Linn
|2 W Cedar Rapids
|IA
|7.6
|Linn
|2 SSW Hiawatha
|IA
|7.1
|Linn
|2 WSW Cedar Rapids
|IA
|7
|Linn
|Coggon
|IA
|7
|Linn
|3 ESE Hiawatha
|IA
|6.5
|Linn
|Marion
|IA
|6.5
|Linn
|Lisbon
|IA
|6
|Linn
|2 W Cedar Rapids
|IA
|5.6
|Louisa
|Columbus Junction
|IA
|4
|Muscatine
|2 NNW Muscatine
|IA
|5.8
|Muscatine
|1 N Fruitland
|IA
|5.7
|Muscatine
|Muscatine
|IA
|5.6
|Poweshiek
|Grinnell
|IA
|7
|Union
|1 NNW Creston
|IA
|6.8
|Van Buren
|Selma
|IA
|4
|Van Buren
|Cantril
|IA
|3.5
|Washington
|Washington
|IA
|6.8
|Winneshiek
|Calmar
|IA
|2.3
