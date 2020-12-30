Winter storm passes, temperatures to drop

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winter storm that nailed the area yesterday is now well off to the east, but be aware of lingering slick roads.

While early morning temperatures have been in the 30s, a quick drop to the mid-20s may cause a re-freeze on any wet surfaces.

Unplowed areas are obviously an issue yet. The Iowa State Patrol reported it took a high number of service calls during the storm on Tuesday. Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 drivers.

As for the weather today, things continues to look pretty cloudy with breaks in the clouds possible tonight, pockets of the area may dip well down to the single digits, especially under the deepest snow cover.

Roads continue to steadily improve this morning. Multiple areas now are already back to seasonal winter driving, at least on main roads. pic.twitter.com/5Vp7zBPDv7 — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) December 30, 2020

Thursday is an easy weather day with partly cloudy sky and highs into the upper teens to mid-20s.

We are still watching Friday for more wintry weather. The potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain is there and much will depend on the track as well as our surface temperatures as to what kind of impacts we get from it.

Snowfall total reports for Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 p.m.:

County Location State Snow Total Benton Vinton IA 8 Black Hawk Waterloo IA 5 Black Hawk 1 NW Cedar Falls IA 4 Black Hawk Cedar Falls IA 3 Buchanan 3 W Stanley IA 5.5 Cass Atlantic IA 5 Cedar Lowden IA 10.5 Cedar Stanwood IA 10.1 Cedar Lowden IA 9 Chickasaw New Hampton IA 3 Clayton Elkader IA 4 Crawford Prairie Du Chien WI 4 Dubuque 1 NW Center Grove IA 6.1 Fayette Wadena IA 6 Grant Glen Haven WI 4.5 Iowa South Amana IA 11.5 Iowa 1 SW Williamsburg IA 11 Iowa Parnell IA 8 Jackson Maquoketa IA 11.5 Johnson Solon IA 11 Johnson Iowa City IA 9.5 Johnson Solon IA 9 Johnson 2 E Iowa City IA 9 Johnson North Liberty IA 9 Johnson 2 SE Iowa City IA 9 Johnson 4 ENE Iowa City IA 8.5 Johnson 1 W Elmira IA 8.5 Johnson 1 SW University Heights IA 8 Johnson 2 NNW North Liberty IA 8 Johnson 1 E Tiffin IA 7.5 Johnson 2 SSW Williamstown IA 6.5 Johnson 1 E Tiffin IA 6 Jones Anamosa IA 8 Linn 3 ENE Fairfax IA 12 Linn 1 SSW Hiawatha IA 12 Linn 1 ENE Mount Vernon IA 11.8 Linn Coggon IA 10 Linn 1 ENE Fairfax IA 10 Linn 1 NE Cedar Rapids IA 9 Linn 2 WSW Cedar Rapids IA 9 Linn 1 NNW Springville IA 8.9 Linn 2 W Cedar Rapids IA 7.6 Linn 2 SSW Hiawatha IA 7.1 Linn 2 WSW Cedar Rapids IA 7 Linn Coggon IA 7 Linn 3 ESE Hiawatha IA 6.5 Linn Marion IA 6.5 Linn Lisbon IA 6 Linn 2 W Cedar Rapids IA 5.6 Louisa Columbus Junction IA 4 Muscatine 2 NNW Muscatine IA 5.8 Muscatine 1 N Fruitland IA 5.7 Muscatine Muscatine IA 5.6 Poweshiek Grinnell IA 7 Union 1 NNW Creston IA 6.8 Van Buren Selma IA 4 Van Buren Cantril IA 3.5 Washington Washington IA 6.8 Winneshiek Calmar IA 2.3

