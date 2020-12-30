Advertisement

Road conditions improving, road crews to work 16 hour days

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup from the snow is still underway across the state.

Roads continue to steadily improve this morning as multiple areas now are already back to seasonal winter driving, at least on main roads.

Road crews are expecting to work 16-hour days to remove the heavy, wet snow that piled up quickly.

The city of Cedar Rapids said it may take up to 12 hours to reach every road in town. And crews may have to make several passes along the same route before they can move onto lower priority areas.

A snow emergency is in effect for Cedar Rapids until this afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reported high numbers of service calls during Tuesday’s storm. Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 drivers. The Des Moines Police Department said it responded to 93 stalled vehicles and 19 crashes.

The Iowa DOT is reporting many roadways in eastern Iowa are still partially covered. Some slippery or slick roadways are still likely. The majority of eastern Iowa saw between 5-9″ of snowfall, with a few areas seeing up to 12″ of snowfall.

Keep an eye on the closings and cancellation page.

Iowa road conditions map as of 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday.
Iowa road conditions map as of 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday.(KCRG)
Caption

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
A crash on I-38 south of Cedar Rapids blocking traffic during a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through
Snow falls in Solon, Iowa, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Lara Quiles/KCRG YouNews)
More than six inches of snowfall reported; snow to continue into early morning hours
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September
Alliant, Iowa State’s Digital Manufacturing Lab provide 9,000 face shields
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm