Road conditions improving, road crews to work 16 hour days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cleanup from the snow is still underway across the state.

Roads continue to steadily improve this morning as multiple areas now are already back to seasonal winter driving, at least on main roads.

Road crews are expecting to work 16-hour days to remove the heavy, wet snow that piled up quickly.

The city of Cedar Rapids said it may take up to 12 hours to reach every road in town. And crews may have to make several passes along the same route before they can move onto lower priority areas.

A snow emergency is in effect for Cedar Rapids until this afternoon.

The Iowa State Patrol reported high numbers of service calls during Tuesday’s storm. Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 drivers. The Des Moines Police Department said it responded to 93 stalled vehicles and 19 crashes.

The Iowa DOT is reporting many roadways in eastern Iowa are still partially covered. Some slippery or slick roadways are still likely. The majority of eastern Iowa saw between 5-9″ of snowfall, with a few areas seeing up to 12″ of snowfall.

Keep an eye on the closings and cancellation page.

(12-30 6 am) Travel conditions continue to improve this morning, but don't put those winter driving skills away just yet. It's still slick out there. If you need to go out: buckle up, slow down and leave plenty of space between vehicles. Get updates on https://t.co/6jLPJUUZru. pic.twitter.com/lekshA0QHU — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 30, 2020

Iowa road conditions map as of 6:53 a.m. on Wednesday. (KCRG)

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.