Quieter weather today and tomorrow, next system Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winter storm that nailed the area yesterday is now well off to the east. Be aware of lingering slick roads. While early morning temperatures have been in the 30s, a quick drop to the mid-20s may cause a re-freeze on any wet surfaces. Unplowed areas are obviously an issue yet. Our weather continues to look pretty cloudy today and with breaks in the clouds possible tonight, pockets of the area may dip well down to the single digits, especially under the deepest snow cover. Tomorrow is an easy weather day with partly cloudy sky and highs into the upper teens to mid-20s. We are still watching Friday for more wintry weather. The potential for snow, sleet and freezing rain is there and much will depend on the track as well as our surface temperatures as to what kind of impacts we get from it.

