Quiet end to 2020, another wintery system moves in Friday

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will be falling into the teens throughout the evening and eventually the single digits overnight. Wind chills will be near zero heading into tomorrow morning.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for New Year’s eve, but cold, highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

All eyes turn to Friday, as our next wintry system pushes into the area. The track of the low-pressure system and surface temperatures will really control whether most of our area sees snow or a wintry mix and what impacts we could see.

