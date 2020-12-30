Advertisement

Quiet and cool for a bit, with active weather returning for 2021

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures stay fairly steady though the day with afternoon readings expected in the upper 20s for most of the area. Beware of slick spots on roadways due to re-freezing as temperatures cool. As clouds break up into the overnight and with the fresh, healthy snowpack on the ground, temperatures will plummet tonight, cooling well into the single digits with wind chills early Thursday around 0.

The last day of 2020 will end on a quiet note with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper teens and low 20s. More active weather returns for the start of 2021 on Friday where another winter system is expected to bring snow and mixed precipitation back to the region.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
A crash on I-38 south of Cedar Rapids blocking traffic during a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through
Snow falls in Solon, Iowa, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Lara Quiles/KCRG YouNews)
More than six inches of snowfall reported; snow to continue into early morning hours
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Temperatures stay fairly steady though the day with afternoon readings expected in the upper...
First Alert Forecast
12/30 road conditions
kcrg wx
Quieter weather today and tomorrow, next system Friday