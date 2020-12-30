Quiet and cool for a bit, with active weather returning for 2021

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures stay fairly steady though the day with afternoon readings expected in the upper 20s for most of the area. Beware of slick spots on roadways due to re-freezing as temperatures cool. As clouds break up into the overnight and with the fresh, healthy snowpack on the ground, temperatures will plummet tonight, cooling well into the single digits with wind chills early Thursday around 0.

The last day of 2020 will end on a quiet note with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper teens and low 20s. More active weather returns for the start of 2021 on Friday where another winter system is expected to bring snow and mixed precipitation back to the region.

