Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm moved through eastern Iowa on Tuesday causing multiple inches of snow to accumulate quickly, deteriorating road conditions.
Roadways in eastern Iowa are still either partially or fully covered in snow Tuesday night and slippery or slick roadways are still likely, even as snow moves east out of the TV9 viewing area. The majority of eastern Iowa saw between 5-9″ of snowfall, with a few areas seeing up to 12″ of snowfall.
When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.
Snowfall total reports for Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 p.m.:
|County
|Location
|State
|Snow Total
|Benton
|Vinton
|IA
|8
|Black Hawk
|Waterloo
|IA
|5
|Black Hawk
|1 NW Cedar Falls
|IA
|4
|Black Hawk
|Cedar Falls
|IA
|3
|Buchanan
|3 W Stanley
|IA
|5.5
|Cass
|Atlantic
|IA
|5
|Cedar
|Lowden
|IA
|10.5
|Cedar
|Stanwood
|IA
|10.1
|Cedar
|Lowden
|IA
|9
|Chickasaw
|New Hampton
|IA
|3
|Clayton
|Elkader
|IA
|4
|Crawford
|Prairie Du Chien
|WI
|4
|Dubuque
|1 NW Center Grove
|IA
|6.1
|Fayette
|Wadena
|IA
|6
|Grant
|Glen Haven
|WI
|4.5
|Iowa
|South Amana
|IA
|11.5
|Iowa
|1 SW Williamsburg
|IA
|11
|Iowa
|Parnell
|IA
|8
|Jackson
|Maquoketa
|IA
|11.5
|Johnson
|Solon
|IA
|11
|Johnson
|Iowa City
|IA
|9.5
|Johnson
|Solon
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|2 E Iowa City
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|North Liberty
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|2 SE Iowa City
|IA
|9
|Johnson
|4 ENE Iowa City
|IA
|8.5
|Johnson
|1 W Elmira
|IA
|8.5
|Johnson
|1 SW University Heights
|IA
|8
|Johnson
|2 NNW North Liberty
|IA
|8
|Johnson
|1 E Tiffin
|IA
|7.5
|Johnson
|2 SSW Williamstown
|IA
|6.5
|Johnson
|1 E Tiffin
|IA
|6
|Jones
|Anamosa
|IA
|8
|Linn
|3 ENE Fairfax
|IA
|12
|Linn
|1 SSW Hiawatha
|IA
|12
|Linn
|1 ENE Mount Vernon
|IA
|11.8
|Linn
|Coggon
|IA
|10
|Linn
|1 ENE Fairfax
|IA
|10
|Linn
|1 NE Cedar Rapids
|IA
|9
|Linn
|2 WSW Cedar Rapids
|IA
|9
|Linn
|1 NNW Springville
|IA
|8.9
|Linn
|2 W Cedar Rapids
|IA
|7.6
|Linn
|2 SSW Hiawatha
|IA
|7.1
|Linn
|2 WSW Cedar Rapids
|IA
|7
|Linn
|Coggon
|IA
|7
|Linn
|3 ESE Hiawatha
|IA
|6.5
|Linn
|Marion
|IA
|6.5
|Linn
|Lisbon
|IA
|6
|Linn
|2 W Cedar Rapids
|IA
|5.6
|Louisa
|Columbus Junction
|IA
|4
|Muscatine
|2 NNW Muscatine
|IA
|5.8
|Muscatine
|1 N Fruitland
|IA
|5.7
|Muscatine
|Muscatine
|IA
|5.6
|Poweshiek
|Grinnell
|IA
|7
|Union
|1 NNW Creston
|IA
|6.8
|Van Buren
|Selma
|IA
|4
|Van Buren
|Cantril
|IA
|3.5
|Washington
|Washington
|IA
|6.8
|Winneshiek
|Calmar
|IA
|2.3
Submit your photos of today’s snow via YouNews:
Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.