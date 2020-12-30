Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm moved through eastern Iowa on Tuesday causing multiple inches of snow to accumulate quickly, deteriorating road conditions.

Roadways in eastern Iowa are still either partially or fully covered in snow Tuesday night and slippery or slick roadways are still likely, even as snow moves east out of the TV9 viewing area. The majority of eastern Iowa saw between 5-9″ of snowfall, with a few areas seeing up to 12″ of snowfall.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 p.m.:

County Location State Snow Total Benton Vinton IA 8 Black Hawk Waterloo IA 5 Black Hawk 1 NW Cedar Falls IA 4 Black Hawk Cedar Falls IA 3 Buchanan 3 W Stanley IA 5.5 Cass Atlantic IA 5 Cedar Lowden IA 10.5 Cedar Stanwood IA 10.1 Cedar Lowden IA 9 Chickasaw New Hampton IA 3 Clayton Elkader IA 4 Crawford Prairie Du Chien WI 4 Dubuque 1 NW Center Grove IA 6.1 Fayette Wadena IA 6 Grant Glen Haven WI 4.5 Iowa South Amana IA 11.5 Iowa 1 SW Williamsburg IA 11 Iowa Parnell IA 8 Jackson Maquoketa IA 11.5 Johnson Solon IA 11 Johnson Iowa City IA 9.5 Johnson Solon IA 9 Johnson 2 E Iowa City IA 9 Johnson North Liberty IA 9 Johnson 2 SE Iowa City IA 9 Johnson 4 ENE Iowa City IA 8.5 Johnson 1 W Elmira IA 8.5 Johnson 1 SW University Heights IA 8 Johnson 2 NNW North Liberty IA 8 Johnson 1 E Tiffin IA 7.5 Johnson 2 SSW Williamstown IA 6.5 Johnson 1 E Tiffin IA 6 Jones Anamosa IA 8 Linn 3 ENE Fairfax IA 12 Linn 1 SSW Hiawatha IA 12 Linn 1 ENE Mount Vernon IA 11.8 Linn Coggon IA 10 Linn 1 ENE Fairfax IA 10 Linn 1 NE Cedar Rapids IA 9 Linn 2 WSW Cedar Rapids IA 9 Linn 1 NNW Springville IA 8.9 Linn 2 W Cedar Rapids IA 7.6 Linn 2 SSW Hiawatha IA 7.1 Linn 2 WSW Cedar Rapids IA 7 Linn Coggon IA 7 Linn 3 ESE Hiawatha IA 6.5 Linn Marion IA 6.5 Linn Lisbon IA 6 Linn 2 W Cedar Rapids IA 5.6 Louisa Columbus Junction IA 4 Muscatine 2 NNW Muscatine IA 5.8 Muscatine 1 N Fruitland IA 5.7 Muscatine Muscatine IA 5.6 Poweshiek Grinnell IA 7 Union 1 NNW Creston IA 6.8 Van Buren Selma IA 4 Van Buren Cantril IA 3.5 Washington Washington IA 6.8 Winneshiek Calmar IA 2.3

