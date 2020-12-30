Advertisement

Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam(KCRG)
By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A winter storm moved through eastern Iowa on Tuesday causing multiple inches of snow to accumulate quickly, deteriorating road conditions.

Roadways in eastern Iowa are still either partially or fully covered in snow Tuesday night and slippery or slick roadways are still likely, even as snow moves east out of the TV9 viewing area. The majority of eastern Iowa saw between 5-9″ of snowfall, with a few areas seeing up to 12″ of snowfall.

When a location has a number and direction, that indicates how many miles from the city center the report was. For example, “3 NNE Cedar Rapids” was reported three miles north-northeast of the center of Cedar Rapids. If a location isn’t listed, it’s because there was not a report from there. Snowfall totals are subject to change.

Snowfall total reports for Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from the National Weather Service, as of 10:30 p.m.:

CountyLocationStateSnow Total
BentonVintonIA8
Black HawkWaterlooIA5
Black Hawk1 NW Cedar FallsIA4
Black HawkCedar FallsIA3
Buchanan3 W StanleyIA5.5
CassAtlanticIA5
CedarLowdenIA10.5
CedarStanwoodIA10.1
CedarLowdenIA9
ChickasawNew HamptonIA3
ClaytonElkaderIA4
CrawfordPrairie Du ChienWI4
Dubuque1 NW Center GroveIA6.1
FayetteWadenaIA6
GrantGlen HavenWI4.5
IowaSouth AmanaIA11.5
Iowa1 SW WilliamsburgIA11
IowaParnellIA8
JacksonMaquoketaIA11.5
JohnsonSolonIA11
JohnsonIowa CityIA9.5
JohnsonSolonIA9
Johnson2 E Iowa CityIA9
JohnsonNorth LibertyIA9
Johnson2 SE Iowa CityIA9
Johnson4 ENE Iowa CityIA8.5
Johnson1 W ElmiraIA8.5
Johnson1 SW University HeightsIA8
Johnson2 NNW North LibertyIA8
Johnson1 E TiffinIA7.5
Johnson2 SSW WilliamstownIA6.5
Johnson1 E TiffinIA6
JonesAnamosaIA8
Linn3 ENE FairfaxIA12
Linn1 SSW HiawathaIA12
Linn1 ENE Mount VernonIA11.8
LinnCoggonIA10
Linn1 ENE FairfaxIA10
Linn1 NE Cedar RapidsIA9
Linn2 WSW Cedar RapidsIA9
Linn1 NNW SpringvilleIA8.9
Linn2 W Cedar RapidsIA7.6
Linn2 SSW HiawathaIA7.1
Linn2 WSW Cedar RapidsIA7
LinnCoggonIA7
Linn3 ESE HiawathaIA6.5
LinnMarionIA6.5
LinnLisbonIA6
Linn2 W Cedar RapidsIA5.6
LouisaColumbus JunctionIA4
Muscatine2 NNW MuscatineIA5.8
Muscatine1 N FruitlandIA5.7
MuscatineMuscatineIA5.6
PoweshiekGrinnellIA7
Union1 NNW CrestonIA6.8
Van BurenSelmaIA4
Van BurenCantrilIA3.5
WashingtonWashingtonIA6.8
WinneshiekCalmarIA2.3

Submit your photos of today’s snow via YouNews:

