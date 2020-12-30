Advertisement

Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a debate with Rita Hart in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Iowa officials on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, were expected to certify a Republican candidate as a six-vote winner for an open seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, in what is shaping up to be the closest congressional election in decades. Miller-Meeks finished ahead of Democrat Rita Hart in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District after a recount saw her 47-vote lead steadily dwindle to single digits but never be overcome.(Rebecca F. Miller | Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette via AP, File)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Majority Democrats in the U.S. House say they intend to allow an Iowa Republican to take office while they review her opponent’s contest claiming the six-vote race was wrongly decided.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said “yes” when asked at a news conference whether Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be sworn in with other members of the House on Sunday.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill said later that Democrats “intend to provisionally seat” Miller-Meeks pending a review of the challenge filed by her Democratic opponent.

Rita asked the House to investigate and overturn the state-certified results. The House Administration Committee is reviewing the matter.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
A crash on I-38 south of Cedar Rapids blocking traffic during a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through
Snow falls in Solon, Iowa, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Lara Quiles/KCRG YouNews)
More than six inches of snowfall reported; snow to continue into early morning hours
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September
Alliant, Iowa State’s Digital Manufacturing Lab provide 9,000 face shields
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm