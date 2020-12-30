Advertisement

No. 10 Iowa beats No. 16 Northwestern 87-72 in Big Ten game

Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) drives past Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half of...
Iowa guard CJ Fredrick (5) drives past Northwestern guard Ty Berry (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Iowa City, Iowa.((AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall))
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Jordan Bohannon scored 24 points, CJ Fredrick added 19 and Luka Garza finished with 18 as No. 10 Iowa defeated No. 16 Northwestern 87-72 on Tuesday night.

The Hawkeyes (8-2, 2-1 Big Ten) won their eighth consecutive home game against a ranked opponent.

Bohannon was 7 of 11 from the field, including 6 of 9 on 3-pointers, and added five rebounds and five assists.

Garza, the nation’s leading scorer at 28.8 points per game, had his streak of scoring 20 or more points against Big Ten opponents snapped at 18 consecutive games. He had just six points in the first half.

Joe Wieskamp added 10 for the Hawkeyes.

Fredrick had 17 points in the first half as Iowa built a 45-36 lead at the break. Northwestern (6-2, 3-1) got to within 47-45 early in the second half, but the Hawkeyes were able to pull away.

Iowa came into the game ranked second in the nation in scoring at 95.1 points per game.

Pete Nance led Northwestern with a career-high 21 points, including 17 in the first half. Chase Audige had 14 points, Miller Kopp added 11, and Ryan Young 10.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

This was the first matchup of ranked teams in the series. Iowa leads the series 120-60. The Hawkeyes have won 12 of the last 15 in the series, including five consecutive games.

BIG PICTURE

The Hawkeyes bounced back from Friday’s 102-95 overtime loss at Minnesota, a game in which they led by seven points in the final minute of the second half. Northwestern had its four-game winning streak snapped. The Wildcats were one of two teams left who were undefeated in Big Ten play.

UP NEXT

Iowa: At No. 14 Rutgers on Saturday.

Northwestern: At No. 16 Michigan on Sunday.

