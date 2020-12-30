More than six inches of snowfall reported; snow to continue into early morning hours

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues to fall across Iowa with more than a half-foot of new snowfall reported in parts of Eastern Iowa Tuesday evening.

“As of 7:30 p.m., we’ve already received reports of more than six inches of snow falling along the Highway 30 corridor from Cedar Rapids to Clinton,” said First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Kalie Pluchel. “Heavy snow is still possible through late tonight and should taper off through the overnight hours. The majority of the snow should be out of the area by 6 a.m. Wednesday.”

Here are snowfall reports as of 7:15 p.m. Several reports above 6 inches so far, concentrated largely between Interstate 80 and Highway 20 or so. We'll have a final rundown of totals a little later. Thanks to Iowa State's Iowa Environmental Mesonet for the image. -Corey pic.twitter.com/onWocjSR5D — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) December 30, 2020

Snow started falling across the area during the early afternoon hours Tuesday. Some areas could see more than a half-a-foot of snow by Wednesday morning.

“By the time the snow wraps up, most of Eastern Iowa will see four to eight inches of snow, with isolated higher amounts where heavier bands of snow are falling,” Pluchel said.

Tuesday 12/29 1:45P Snowfall forecast (KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Transportation said roads across most of the state are 100% snow-covered. Tow bans have been issued for many counties, with several law enforcement agencies asking people to stay home tonight due to the dangerous conditions.

(12-29 5:33pm) This map hasn't changed a whole lot in the past couple hours. We have lots of plows out, but snow will continue into the evening and may be heavy in central and eastern Iowa. Please avoid traveling if you can. Check https://t.co/xHMBjn2ape for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/EyhLAjofSZ — Statewide Iowa 511 (@statewideia511) December 29, 2020

Dozens of cities have issued snow emergencies as crews clear roads following the storm.

In Cedar Rapids, crews are working 16-hour shifts to clear roads. The city said crews will first work to clean main roads and respond to emergencies while the snow falls. Once the snow comes to an end, crews will focus on clearing main thoroughfares before moving onto secondary roads and residential areas. City officials said they expect it will take up to 12 hours for roads to be cleared once the snow stops.

That’s a similar timeframe for snow removal operations in the city of Dubuque. Public Works Director John Klosterman said snow removal takes longer in Dubuque because of the hills and bluffs. He said the process of clearing roads could take 12 to 15 hours once the snow stops.

Crews in Iowa City have been preparing since Monday for the storm. The public works department said street crews applied chemicals to help treat roads in advance of the storm.

A snow emergency is in effect for Waterloo until 3 p.m. Thursday. The city said downtown snow removal operations will happen Wednesday evening and that vehicles parked on downtown streets will need to be moved, the Waterloo Courier reports.

And with just enough time to clean up from this latest winter storm, the First Alert Storm Team is monitoring a system that could impact the state later this week.

“We’re still a few days and forecast details should be clear as we get closer to Friday,” she said. “But we’re monitoring the potential for another system that could impact Iowa. Keep those shovels handy.”

