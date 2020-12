CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Sheriff’s office announced the tow ban has been lifted for rural roads.

The tow ban went into effect Tuesday afternoon as the winter storm was starting.

THE TOW BAN FOR LINN COUNTY RURAL ROADS HAS NOW BEEN LIFTED. https://t.co/3q7Nozn5Co — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) December 30, 2020

