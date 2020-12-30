Advertisement

Kalona man given 25 years for creating and storing child porn

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A 22-year-old Kalona man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for creating and storing child pornography.

Federal prosecutors announced that Jackson Yaro Young was sentenced Tuesday.

Officials said investigators found child pornography on his phone and evidence that he had coerced several minors into sexually explicit conduct.

Young pleaded guilty in 2017 to third-degree sexual abuse for having sex with a child. He was placed on probation. He violated his probation in 2018.

After serving his current sentence, Young will be on supervised release for 10 years.

