Iowa State Patrol: Nearly 100 wrecks during winter storm

The Iowa State Patrol reported high numbers of service calls during Tuesday’s storm.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - The Iowa State Patrol says it handled nearly 100 accidents during the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on the state.

KCCI-TV reports that the patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 motorists during the storm on Tuesday. Those figures don’t include many other accidents handled by local police.

In Des Moines, police responded to 93 stalled vehicles and 19 accidents. No injuries were reported.

Snowfall amounts varied but some areas got more than 10 inches of snow.

