Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after clocking him at 114 mph as the snow was still falling during Tuesday’s snowstorm.

In a Facebook post the Iowa State Patrol wrote, “The excuse?! “In a hurry trying to get back to college in Minnesota”

The post also said this incident happened as first responders were busy helping motorists that had been stranded during the storm.

The Iowa State Patrol reported high numbers of service calls during Tuesday’s storm. Between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. the Iowa State Patrol assisted with 91 crashes and helped 372 drivers. The Des Moines Police Department said it responded to 93 stalled vehicles and 19 crashes.

The post also reminded Iowans that speeding is not being responsible.

Trooper Denny Schnathorst stopped this driver on Interstate 35 last night DURING the snowstorm! The excuse?! “In a hurry... Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Wednesday, December 30, 2020

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.