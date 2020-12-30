Advertisement

Hy-Vee administers first COVID-19 vaccine doses at Minnesota long-term care facility

(WOWT)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee announced it has administered its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to staff and residents at a Minnesota long-term care facility.

Hy-Vee said nearly 100 residents and staff members at the Lakeview Methodist Health Care Center in Fairmont received the Moderna vaccine on Tuesday.

The staff and residents will receive a second dose 28 days after the initial dose.

Hy-Vee is one of a select group of pharmacies selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to be a COVID-19 vaccine provider. Other providers include Walgreens, CVS, Costco and Walmart, among others.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
A crash on I-38 south of Cedar Rapids blocking traffic during a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through
Snow falls in Solon, Iowa, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Lara Quiles/KCRG YouNews)
More than six inches of snowfall reported; snow to continue into early morning hours
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

In this undated file photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the...
UK is first to authorize easy-to-handle AstraZeneca vaccine
The U.K. variant has been discovered for the first time in the U.S. in a COVID-19 patient in...
Colorado Guardsman has 1st reported US case of virus variant
Luke Letlow, from the small town of Start in Richland Parish, was elected in a December runoff...
Louisiana Congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
Kentucky State Auditor Mike Harmon has tested positive for coronavirus.
After receiving vaccine, Kentucky state auditor tests positive for COVID-19
University of Iowa Health Care has received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines.
1,652 more COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths reported in Iowa