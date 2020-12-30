Advertisement

Fire reported at airport in Council Bluffs

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Firefighters in the western Iowa town of Council Bluffs are battling a blaze at the municipal airport.

KETV-TV reports that the multiple crews were at the scene Wednesday morning. Thick black smoke was pouring from the building. It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was inside, or if any planes were damaged.

No further details were immediately released. The website for the Council Bluffs Airport Authority says a new terminal was completed in 2009.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

