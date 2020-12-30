Dubuque continues working on residential areas following Tuesday’s snowfall

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Public Works Department said it has plowed and de-iced all primary and secondary streets as of 6 a.m.

The snow began coming down steadily in Dubuque at around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The department said it has 19 units and 11 additional small plows working in residential areas Wednesday morning.

The city’s Public Works Director spoke with KCRG-TV9 Tuesday night and asked that residents be patient as crews continue working to clear roadways.

The city expects it to take several passes by the plows to push back snow from driving lanes.

Solid waste and recycling collection will occur as scheduled but may run late.

