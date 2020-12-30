City of Dubuque says to be patient while they clear roadways

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The snow in Dubuque started coming down steadily at around 3 PM Tuesday.

By mid-afternoon, road conditions deteriorated as the snow started to collect. Hallie Krier, Forest Copeland, and their family took advantage of the snow and headed to Bunker Hill for some sledding.

“We come here every winter with my little sisters,” said Krier.

The terrain of Dubuque was ideal for sledding when that much snowfalls, but not for plowing.

“With our hills, we’re not going to be able to cover all of the streets as much as we wanted to,” said John Klosterman, the City’s Public Works Director.

Klosterman said 15 trucks were called out to start salting and plowing. That would be upped to 19 as the night went on. He said even with all that blade power, it could take 15 hours after the snow has completely stopped to get to all of the residential roadways.

“We’re asking that people be patient,” he said. “It was going to take quite a bit of time with the heavy snow rates until morning.”

While Klosterman and his team continued to clear the snow-covered roadways, Copeland and the Krier family said they were going to take advantage of all the snow while they can.

“It’s a silver lining,” said Copeland. “We got some crappy weather might as well make the best of it.”

