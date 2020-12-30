Advertisement

Black Hawk County man who shot, killed son on Christmas Day dies

A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.
A patch worn by Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office deputies.(Courtesy: Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — More information has been released about a shooting that killed a man in Black Hawk County that took place on Christmas Day.

A news release from the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office says that deputies responded to and investigated the death of 43-year-old Chad Buck at 1347 East Arline Highway.

Authorities say that an argument took place between the victim and his 69-year-old father, David Buck, who was in frail medical condition.

The altercation reportedly escalated to a point in which David was concerned for his safety and life.

Chad reportedly was displaying violent behavior when he threatened to kill his father. Soon thereafter, David shot Chad with a handgun.

David and his wife Kay claim the shooting was an act of self-defense.

Authorities were dispatched to David Buck’s home again Monday on a report of an elderly male in cardiac arrest. Lifesaving efforts to save David’s life were made and he was transported to a local hospital where he later was pronounced dead.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office says both cases have been closed.

