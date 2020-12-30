Advertisement

Another round of winter weather to start the new year

Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain to the area as we start 2021.(KCRG)
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With a fresh, healthy snowfall just last night, the First Alert Storm Team is already focused on our next winter weather system, set to impact the region as we start 2021.

Overnight Thursday into early Friday, an area of low pressure will begin to push north from around Texas. This system will again bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain to the area. Who gets what type of precipitation and how much depends on the track of the low which dictates the temperatures and ultimately the type of precipitation specific locations receive. Though the path of the low is still somewhat in question, as things stand right now, the southern parts of our viewing area appear likely to see snow and some ice again this time around with lower snow chances the farther north you go.

Since this system will be pushing north from the Gulf, it will have plenty of moisture to feed it, but totals look to be lower than our most recent system on Tuesday night. That said, with the potential for ice, it could still be impactful, even with lower snow totals. Be sure to check back with TV-9 often as we continue to update the forecast this week.

