Advertisement

Alliant, Iowa State’s Digital Manufacturing Lab provide 9,000 face shields

The face shields are going to schools and daycare facilities across Iowa
Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September
Alliant Energy customers potentially overcharged, will see bills adjusted in September
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy and Iowa State University’s Digital Manufacturing Lab partnered to provide 9,000 free face shields to schools and daycare facilities across Iowa.

In a news release, Alliant said face shields allow for better communication than regular face masks because they allow instructors to see a child’s mouth when they are speaking.

The face shields were produced and donated by the Digital Manufacturing Lab, which is part of Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Science, or CIRAS.

CIRAS worked with Angstrom Precision Molding in Ottumwa and The Dimensional Group in Mason City to manufacture the face shields - which can be trimmed to fit any size of head.

Alliant Energy has already delivered the face shields to the following school districts: Alta-Aurelia, BGM (Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom), Burlington, Creston, Fairfield, HLV (Hartwick-Ladora-Victor), Ogden, PCM (Prairie City-Monroe), Pekin, Sigourney and Webster City.

Alliant Energy said it still has face shield available. Any school or daycare facility interested in receiving them can contact Nick Peterson from Alliant Energy at (515) 268-3411 or nickpeterson@alliantenergy.com.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snowy road on Iowa DOT Plow Cam
Preliminary snowfall totals for December 29, 2020
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
A crash on I-38 south of Cedar Rapids blocking traffic during a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through
Snow falls in Solon, Iowa, on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. (Lara Quiles/KCRG YouNews)
More than six inches of snowfall reported; snow to continue into early morning hours
In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Trump’s $2,000 checks stall in Senate as GOP blocks vote

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2020, file photo, Mariannette Miller-Meeks answers a question during a...
Pelosi says Iowa Republican in contested race will be seated
Another winter storm will bring the chance for snow as well as sleet, freezing rain, and rain...
Another round of winter weather to start the new year
Snow in Holy Cross on 12/30/20 by Bonnie Roosevelt (KCRG/YouNews)
Snowfall totals following latest winter storm
Iowa State Patrol Trooper Denny Schnathorst reportedly stopped a driver on Interstate 35 after...
Iowa State Patrol clocks driver at 114 mph during Tuesday’s snowstorm