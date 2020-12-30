Alliant, Iowa State’s Digital Manufacturing Lab provide 9,000 face shields

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Alliant Energy and Iowa State University’s Digital Manufacturing Lab partnered to provide 9,000 free face shields to schools and daycare facilities across Iowa.

In a news release, Alliant said face shields allow for better communication than regular face masks because they allow instructors to see a child’s mouth when they are speaking.

The face shields were produced and donated by the Digital Manufacturing Lab, which is part of Iowa State University’s Center for Industrial Research and Science, or CIRAS.

CIRAS worked with Angstrom Precision Molding in Ottumwa and The Dimensional Group in Mason City to manufacture the face shields - which can be trimmed to fit any size of head.

Alliant Energy has already delivered the face shields to the following school districts: Alta-Aurelia, BGM (Brooklyn-Guernsey-Malcom), Burlington, Creston, Fairfield, HLV (Hartwick-Ladora-Victor), Ogden, PCM (Prairie City-Monroe), Pekin, Sigourney and Webster City.

Alliant Energy said it still has face shield available. Any school or daycare facility interested in receiving them can contact Nick Peterson from Alliant Energy at (515) 268-3411 or nickpeterson@alliantenergy.com.

