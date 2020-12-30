Advertisement

1,652 more COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths reported in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2020 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,652 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, 10 more virus-related deaths were reported.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 278,600 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,822 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who have died with the virus, the state lists 3,507 as having COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death and 315 are listed with COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

The state reports a total of 236,656 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the  data the state makes available, 4,177 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,350,888 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 39.5 percent.

There are currently a total of 612 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19, with 105 of them having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 127 people in the ICU and 66 on ventilators.

