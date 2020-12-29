Advertisement

Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow is falling across much of Eastern Iowa as a winter storm moves across the state. Snow has been falling since around noon and road conditions quickly deteriorated as the snow started to pile up.

Several crashes have been reported this afternoon, as roads in many areas are reported as completely snow-covered according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Several areas across the state have reported whiteout conditions this afternoon.

A crash in the southbound lanes of I-380 near Wright Brothers Boulevard in Cedar Rapids was slowing traffic at about 3 p.m.

“The snow will fall heavily this afternoon, likely at a rate of 1″ an hour or possibly heavier. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions along with reduced visibility,” Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said. “Storm totals of 4-8″ are still on track by midnight with lesser amounts due to mixed precip farther southeast. Some areas could see isolated higher amounts.”

Tuesday 12/29 1:45P Snowfall forecast
Tuesday 12/29 1:45P Snowfall forecast(KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Transportation has dozens of plows out across the state working to clear roads as the storm dumps more than six inches of snow in parts of the state.

O’Mara said the snow should come to an end overnight as the system exits the region. He added meteorologists are tracking a system that could impact Eastern Iowa late this week.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow arrives in Iowa Tuesday, expect slick, snow-covered roads
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
Forecast snowfall totals for a winter storm that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and lasts through...
Significant winter storm to affect eastern Iowa starting Tuesday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering

Latest News

Brucemore gets grant to help with derecho damage
Brucemore gets $10k grant to help with derecho damage to landscape
Brucemore gets grant to help with derecho damage
Brucemore gets grant to help with derecho damage
A marker in front of the Duane Arnold Energy Center notes power production started here in...
Duane Arnold Energy Center moves forward to decommission, future of site undetermined
The Cedar Rapids Public Library downtown branch on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014, in Cedar Rapids....
Cedar Rapids Public Library suspends curbside pickup due to snow storm