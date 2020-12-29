Crashes reported, roads completely snow covered as winter storm moves through

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow is falling across much of Eastern Iowa as a winter storm moves across the state. Snow has been falling since around noon and road conditions quickly deteriorated as the snow started to pile up.

Several crashes have been reported this afternoon, as roads in many areas are reported as completely snow-covered according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. Several areas across the state have reported whiteout conditions this afternoon.

A crash in the southbound lanes of I-380 near Wright Brothers Boulevard in Cedar Rapids was slowing traffic at about 3 p.m.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-380 southbound south of Wright Brothers Boulevard in Linn County is blocked due to a crash in the southbound lanes. Find a different route #iawx pic.twitter.com/FkWNqfX5iW — KCRG-TV9 (@KCRG) December 29, 2020

“The snow will fall heavily this afternoon, likely at a rate of 1″ an hour or possibly heavier. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions along with reduced visibility,” Meteorologist Kaj O’Mara said. “Storm totals of 4-8″ are still on track by midnight with lesser amounts due to mixed precip farther southeast. Some areas could see isolated higher amounts.”

Tuesday 12/29 1:45P Snowfall forecast (KCRG)

The Iowa Department of Transportation has dozens of plows out across the state working to clear roads as the storm dumps more than six inches of snow in parts of the state.

(12-29 5:33pm) This map hasn't changed a whole lot in the past couple hours. We have lots of plows out, but snow will continue into the evening and may be heavy in central and eastern Iowa. Please avoid traveling if you can. Check https://t.co/gt4AdbKOoW for the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/45UIihpdZh — Iowa DOT (@iowadot) December 29, 2020

O’Mara said the snow should come to an end overnight as the system exits the region. He added meteorologists are tracking a system that could impact Eastern Iowa late this week.

