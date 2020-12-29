A look at road conditions across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As heavy snow continues to fall around the State of Nebraska, many roads are beginning to become snow-covered.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, Interstate 80 near Lincoln and Omaha has become slick and troopers are out assisting drivers.

Please slow down. Roads are slick and covered in snow. Nebraska State Troopers are out assisting drivers that need assistance and monitoring road conditions. A look at the Gretna Interchange mm432 I-80. @NEStatePatrol pic.twitter.com/zr8e23uyzz — NSP LT Grummert (@NSPLtGrummert) December 29, 2020

In Lincoln, snow continues to fall at a steady pace while over 20 plow crews clear the streets.

85 City and contractor crews continue to plow arterial streets. Residential plowing began at 9 a.m. Parking bans are NOT in effect, but residents are asked to refrain from parking on streets to give plows as much room as possible.



❄️Updates: https://t.co/p8SIhW7uOS @LTULNK #LNK — City of Lincoln, Nebraska (@CityOfLincoln) December 29, 2020

To check out an expansive look at conditions across the state, visit Nebraska 511 Traveler Information.

Interstate 80 and 56th Street in Lincoln (NDOT)

Interstate 80 and Gothenburg Exit (NDOT)

Interstate 80 and Alda Exit (NDOT)

Highway 77 and Warlick Blvd. (NDOT)

I80 and Greenwood Exit (NDOT)

Pleasantdale (NDOT)

