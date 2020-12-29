Plows prepare ahead of incoming snow storm

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation said it will have around 300 plows out for the potential snowstorm in eastern Iowa this week.

Around 50 of those plows will work around the Cedar Rapids metro area, according to a spokesperson. The city of Cedar Rapids and the state transportation department said they are both prepared to deal with the snow even during the holiday season and a global pandemic.

However, Cathy Cutler, a spokesperson for the Iowa DOT, said the high snow rate means it’s likely the agency won’t be able to clear all three lanes of Interstate 380 immediately. She said people should try to plan ahead so they don’t travel during the storm.

“The first question is do I need to make this trip,” Cutler said. “If you can get stuff done today such as grocery store trips or things like that, that’s advisable.”

Cutler said plow drivers are considered essential workers, but will still practice social distancing and will sanitize trucks when they change drivers.

The city of Cedar Rapids still has crews working from the snow on Monday night. Mike Duffy, the streets operations manager, said he is monitoring the anticipated storm and will respond accordingly.

“We will have crews out during the event and may declare a ‘snow emergency’ only if necessary to assist in clearing the streets,” Duffy said. “Remaining tree debris is not a concern for snow removal. No roads are blocked by debris, and in most cases, it is out of the street. Any debris in the street can be plowed around, similar to parked cars.”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.