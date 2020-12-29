Advertisement

Iowa nursing home puts family members’ voices in Build-A-Bear

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARENGO, Iowa (KCRG) - After such a trying year for people in long-term care facilities, and their family members, Rose Haven Nursing Home in Marengo was able to record the voices of some residents’ family members in Build-A-Bears.

The bears came through a donation from a former resident’s family.

Rose Haven said it has been trying to make this time a little easier on those living there.

This is the same nursing home that did an event called “Booze and Tattoos” earlier this year.

