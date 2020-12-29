Iowa long-term care facilities administer first COVID-19 vaccinations

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa’s Long-term care facilities are starting to get COVID-19 vaccines.

Arbor Springs in West Des Moines got the first dose of the Pfizer’s vaccine Monday morning, and vaccinated nearly all of their residents.

Officials at the facility said they expect the second doses to be there by January 18, but they’re not lifting COVID-19 protocols just yet.

“Hopefully it’s going to be starting a new 2021 for us, getting these vaccines hopefully we’ll be able to open up a little later on in the year maybe.” Nick Olmstead, with Arbor Springs, said. “We’ll just kind of wait and see.”

They plan to vaccinate employees over the next several days.

