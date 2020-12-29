Heavy snow continues through the evening

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow will continue to fall across eastern Iowa through the evening hours. Snowfall rates could be around 1″/hour that will allow snow to accumulate on roads very quickly, its a good idea to just stay inside if you can.

Heavy snow will also reduce visibility down to less than a mile making for very dangerous travel conditions. Areas south of I-80 could see the potential of some sleet/freezing rain mixing in later tonight, which could make for smaller snowfall totals. Majority of the area could see between 4-8″ of snowfall by the time this system is over, with locally higher amounts possible.

Flurries could linger through Wednesday, then overcast skies. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the afternoon before falling into the single digits tomorrow night. Highs then in the 20s on Thursday with dry conditions before another system on Friday.

