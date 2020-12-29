Advertisement

Heavy snow continues through the evening

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow will continue to fall across eastern Iowa through the evening hours. Snowfall rates could be around 1″/hour that will allow snow to accumulate on roads very quickly, its a good idea to just stay inside if you can.

Heavy snow will also reduce visibility down to less than a mile making for very dangerous travel conditions. Areas south of I-80 could see the potential of some sleet/freezing rain mixing in later tonight, which could make for smaller snowfall totals. Majority of the area could see between 4-8″ of snowfall by the time this system is over, with locally higher amounts possible.

Flurries could linger through Wednesday, then overcast skies. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the afternoon before falling into the single digits tomorrow night. Highs then in the 20s on Thursday with dry conditions before another system on Friday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow arrives in Iowa Tuesday, expect slick, snow-covered roads
Snow is now falling in Des Moines.
Heavy snow begins to spread east across Iowa Tuesday
Forecast snowfall totals for a winter storm that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and lasts through...
Significant winter storm to affect eastern Iowa starting Tuesday
After 59 years of marriage, Mike and Carol Bruno died 10 days apart after battling the...
Family blames haircut after couple dies from COVID-19 just 10 days apart
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Heavy snow arrives this afternoon
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast