Heavy snow arrives this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We are continuing to watch things carefully today as the next system comes in. Consider getting any errands done this morning while the weather is dry and quiet locally. The snow will fall heavily this afternoon, likely at a rate of 1″/hr or possibly heavier. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions along with reduced visibility. Once the snow begins in your area, the roads will likely become slick and snow-covered in less than 30 minutes. Heavy snow will continue through the evening, possibly mixing with sleet and freezing rain south of I-80. Storm totals of 4-8″ are still on track by midnight with lesser amounts due to mixed precip farther southeast. We get a break from the weather tomorrow and Thursday, then our next system comes into the area with a mix of rain and snow by Friday.

