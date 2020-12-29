Duane Arnold Energy Center moves forward to decommission, future of site undetermined

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Duane Arnold Energy Center in Palo had planned to shut down for good this year, but the August derecho forced the center to close earlier than expected, after suffering damage at the plant during the windstorm.

Now officials with the center and community members are looking at what’s next for the site.

“When I first caught wind of it, It kind of makes you think a little bit,” said Matt Schrantz, the Manager at Palo Outdoors.

Schrantz says he was initially concerned after hearing the Duane Arnold Energy Center would be shutting down for good, partly because of the hit it could have on business.

“There’s a lot of employees out there that won’t be out there anymore. This is a stopping ground for many, and it was concerning and it’s yet to see how it will affect us or this area,” he said.

Schrantz remains optimistic though, and hopes what ever takes it’s place will keep the momentum of the growing area going.

“Keep it revitalize it somehow. It’s a great area out there,” he added.

Peter Robbins, Spokesperson for the center says right now plans for what might replace it is still in the works.

“In terms of what happens to the site and surrounding area, that decision hasn’t been made yet,” said Robbins.

Two years ago, they announced they would stop producing power at the center, and after the derecho caused extensive damage to its cooling towers, it forced an early retirement.

However, Robbins says decommissioning will be a gradual process.

“We do have team of people still there, kind of shutting down some systems and putting everything in a very safe and stable condition. Then, the plan is to wait. We have up to 60 years to decommission the power plant,” he said.

The next milestone is having the fuel removed from the power plant and safely stored on-site, that’s set to happen next year.

“Any of the components inside the power plant that have some radioactive activity , that radio activity actually breaks down by itself over time. So, by waiting you allow that process to happen and we can go in there at a future date, and kind of disassemble things more if we need to,” said Robbins.

When decommissioning was announced, about 450 employees worked at the facility. Currently, 200 are still active at the site. Although, what will replace it has not been decided, Robbins says there are options on the table.

“We do own several hundred acres in that area, NextEra Energy Resources does, and there’s some equipment there that does facilitate connections to the power grid,” Robbins said. “Again, we’ll look at market conditions, and we’ll look at use of the area or power generation needs.”

Back at Palo Outdoors, Schrantz hopes to see something that can bring the same amount of employment as the now former energy center.

“This area could use something big like that to keep many people employed in this area and help it grow,” Schrantz said.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.