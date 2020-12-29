Advertisement

Brucemore gets $10k grant to help with derecho damage to landscape

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Brucemore historical site in Cedar Rapids will lose 70% of the trees on its 26-acre property due to the derecho. Many trees that weren’t completely taken out by the August storm will have to come out this spring due to damage from it.

The total cost of the damage to Brucemore structures and landscape is $2.5 Million. They say insurance won’t cover a lot of the landscape elements. Brucemore is working with FEMA to help fill the gap but a recent grant from the The Garden Club of America is providing $10,000 to help. Members of the Cedar Rapids Garden Club applied for the grant to assist with restoration of the landscape.

Executive Director at Brucemore David Janssen says the money is significant, he vividly remembers the day the storm hit the property.

“Most of the staff was trapped here, all of the driveways were blocked by multiple downed trees so the staff beginning at you know 1 or 2 in the afternoon had to begin cutting their way out,” Janssen told us.

He says the grant will help with repairing the garden which has been a vibrant part of their history.

One of the original Brucemore families helped found the Cedar Rapids Garden Club. Their first garden show was hosted on the property in 1928.

