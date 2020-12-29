Advertisement

After smooth morning commute, roads to turn poor Tuesday afternoon

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 9:32 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Travel conditions in eastern Iowa will deteriorate quickly on Tuesday afternoon, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for most of the southeast two-thirds of the state of Iowa. In the KCRG-TV9 viewing area, this includes every county, except Davis in far southern Iowa. Davis County is included in a Winter Weather Advisory.

The main threat with this winter storm is heavy snowfall, which could amount to between 4 and 8 inches over a broad swath of the state. Mixed precipitation, including freezing rain, will lead to lesser snowfall totals but the potential for a tenth or two of ice accumulation.

Forecast snowfall totals for a winter storm that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and lasts through...
Forecast snowfall totals for a winter storm that begins on Tuesday, Dec. 29, and lasts through early Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.(KCRG)

“The potential intensity of the rate of falling snow during this storm will be a big source of problems,” TV9 Meteorologist Corey Thompson said. “It could accumulate at 1 inch per hour or more, which will lead to road conditions becoming pretty bad, pretty fast.”

The timing of the initial push of precipitation in the afternoon on Tuesday will set up a troublesome evening commute for most of eastern Iowa, Thompson said. Heavy snowfall rates during the time people are trying to head home from work.

“If you have to drive on Tuesday evening, I would stay home once you get there,” Thompson said.

Some of the precipitation will mix with freezing rain or sleet south of Highway 30 on Tuesday night into early Wednesday, causing additional travel issues.

Precipitation should end on Wednesday morning, with road conditions continuing to improve through the day.

First Alert Winter Storm Update

WATCH: Meteorologist Corey Thompson provides updates and takes some questions on Tuesday's incoming winter storm.

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Monday, December 28, 2020

