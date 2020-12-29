Advertisement

67 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,475 more cases reported in Iowa

By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2020 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported an additional 67 COVID-19 related deaths and 1,475 more cases.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 276,948 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 and 3,812 Iowans have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Of the Iowans who have died with the virus, the state lists 3,497 as having COVID-19 as the underlying cause of death and 315 are listed with COVID-19 as a contributing factor.

Additionally, the state’s data shows a total of 233,723 Iowans have recovered from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to the  data the state makes available, 3,901 tests were reported over the last 24 hours. The number increased from the number of tests the state had reported the last several days. A total of 1,346,711 tests have been conducted since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 37.8 percent.

The number of Iowans reportedly hospitalized with the virus increased Tuesday after a fairly steady decline since mid-November. There are currently a total of 620 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. There were 586 Iowans hospitalized this time yesterday. According to the state, 77 people were admitted to hospitals in Iowa with the virus over the last 24 hours. There are 117 people in the ICU and 67 on ventilators.

