Vaccine maker Novavax enters phase 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine

(KBTX)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
(CNN) - Another COVID-19 vaccine could be on the market soon.

On Monday, Novavax announced it’s starting phase three of its vaccine in the U.S. and Mexico.

The trials will have about 30,000 participants ages 18 and up. Including people form different races.

The company said some people will get two injections, 21 days apart, while others get the placebo.

The study will take place at locations with high transmission rates.

The trial is being funded by Operation Warp Speed.

