Unemployed Iowans could see benefits lapse despite relief package signing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans who are out of work right now could see a lapse in receiving benefits from the stimulus package.

Unemployment benefits ended Saturday for many Americans.

Drake University business professor Matthew Mitchell said even with the legislation signed, there’s still a chance it could take a while for that money to really make a difference. He said it would have created trouble for many working class families if the package wasn’t passed on Sunday

“People will stop paying their rent, and they don’t have the eviction protection that was also put in these plans,” Mitchell said.

Iowa Workforce Development reported more than 7,000 initial claims filed the week of December 13th through the 19th.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.