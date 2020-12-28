Advertisement

Unemployed Iowans could see benefits lapse despite relief package signing

Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowans who are out of work right now could see a lapse in receiving benefits from the stimulus package.

Unemployment benefits ended Saturday for many Americans.

Drake University business professor Matthew Mitchell said even with the legislation signed, there’s still a chance it could take a while for that money to really make a difference. He said it would have created trouble for many working class families if the package wasn’t passed on Sunday

“People will stop paying their rent, and they don’t have the eviction protection that was also put in these plans,” Mitchell said.

Iowa Workforce Development reported more than 7,000 initial claims filed the week of December 13th through the 19th.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation
Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80
A crash along Interstate 80 in Des Moines, near the interchange with Interstates 35 and 235,...
Light freezing rain causes multiple crashes in Des Moines area

Latest News

Retailers are expecting a record amount of returns this year.
Retailer expect record holiday gift returns
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering
Iowa will start vaccinating long-term care facility residents with the help of pharmacy staff...
Iowa to begin vaccinations at long-term care facilities Monday
President-elect Joe Biden is set to deliver remarks about the challenges he's facing once he...
Biden to deliver remarks about inherited challenges
AstraZeneca says researchers believe its COVID-19 vaccine "should remain effective" against a...
AstraZeneca: vaccine will be effective against new COVID-19 variant