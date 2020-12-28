Advertisement

The week starts out quiet, but active weather returns by Tuesday

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Dec. 27, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for decreasing cloud cover overnight and a quiet start to the week. Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 20s.

We are still tracking a powerful system midweek that will bring snow and rain to the region. Chances for precipitation are likely across eastern Iowa Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the path of this system is still tricky to discern, making it tough to distinguish who will see snow and who will see rain or ice. Right now snow looks likely Tuesday for much of eastern Iowa with some mixing possible into Wednesday for the southern half of the viewing area, but a slight wobble in the track of the low will change this.

Stay with TV9 for the latest updates as this forecast will continue to change.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation
Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80
A crash along Interstate 80 in Des Moines, near the interchange with Interstates 35 and 235,...
Light freezing rain causes multiple crashes in Des Moines area

Latest News

kcrg wx
Quiet today, heavy snow arrives tomorrow
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Look for decreasing cloud cover overnight and a quiet start to the week. Monday will be partly...
First Alert Forecast
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation