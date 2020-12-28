The week starts out quiet, but active weather returns by Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for decreasing cloud cover overnight and a quiet start to the week. Monday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 20s.

We are still tracking a powerful system midweek that will bring snow and rain to the region. Chances for precipitation are likely across eastern Iowa Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the path of this system is still tricky to discern, making it tough to distinguish who will see snow and who will see rain or ice. Right now snow looks likely Tuesday for much of eastern Iowa with some mixing possible into Wednesday for the southern half of the viewing area, but a slight wobble in the track of the low will change this.

