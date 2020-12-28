Advertisement

State health data: Iowa October deaths 21% higher than usual

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Coronavirus-related hospitalizations and admissions ticked higher in Iowa Monday after several days of decline as the state will end the year with over 3,700 dead from the virus.

The state reported no additional deaths in the previous 24 hours as of Monday morning. That leaves Iowa’s death toll at 3,745 but a lag in death reports is likely to drive the official year-end total higher. State Public Health data indicates the number of deaths in October was 21% higher than the average monthly deaths for October over the past four years.

State data shows 540 new coronavirus cases were reported in the previous 24 hours.

