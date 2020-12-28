Advertisement

Sisters give birth 90 minutes apart after weathering pandemic pregnancies

By WCCO Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 1:44 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Two sisters from Minnesota went through pregnancy during a pandemic together and ended up giving birth to their baby boys just 90 minutes apart.

Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille found out they were pregnant in April, shortly after the state went into a pandemic lockdown. The two relied on each other when their dad died from cancer in 2016, and they did it again, weathering the nine months of pregnancy together.

“Even for the baby showers and things like that, it’s not normal and not what you expect in your head, so it’s so hard. But having someone like my sister going through it was just so comforting,” Schille said.

Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes...
Sisters Ashley Carruth and Brittany Schille gave birth to two healthy baby boys just 90 minutes apart after weathering the nine months of pregnancy together.(Source: Family photos, WCCO via CNN)

Even though the sisters were both due in December and had the same doctor, they ended up going into labor much closer than expected. As Schille’s induction date arrived, it turned out Carruth’s baby just didn’t want to be left out.

“She had texted me at 2:30 in the morning saying, ‘I’m having contractions.’ She goes, ‘I might be meeting you at the hospital.’ I’m like no way,” Schille said.

The sisters got side-by-side rooms at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville and kept in touch during labor.

“We would text back and forth. ‘What are you dilated to? Have you gotten an epidural yet?’” Schille said.

Their two healthy baby boys, Cassius John and Zander Paul, were born just 90 minutes apart.

Both sisters believe it was a wink from their dad, from whom Zander got his middle name, helping them stay together in a time of isolation. Now, in a year that brought so many challenges, this family has two reasons to smile.

“During a pandemic, when you’re not even allowed to have visitors or anything like that, it was just such a ray of hope, I feel like, for our family,” Carruth said.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation
Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80
A crash along Interstate 80 in Des Moines, near the interchange with Interstates 35 and 235,...
Light freezing rain causes multiple crashes in Des Moines area

Latest News

Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
More people flew Sunday than on any other day since the pandemic began
Amid a rise in holiday travel, people are concerned about the effect on the number of...
Holiday travel raises concern of virus spread
In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, left,...
Lori Loughlin released after prison term in college scam
Retailers are expecting a record amount of returns this year.
Retailer expect record holiday gift returns
The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City on July 17, 2020.
Iowa’s first hospitalized COVID-19 patient still recovering