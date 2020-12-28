Researchers at Iowa State University developing new COVID-19 nanovaccine

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State researchers are working on a new type of coronavirus vaccine you can sniff.

The Nanovaccine Institute at ISU shifted their focus from the flu to COVID-19 when the pandemic hit the U.S.

Unlike Pfizer and Moderna, the nanovaccine will be needle-free and will only require one dose. It also won’t need to be refrigerated.

With the help of $2 million in federal CARES Act Funding, they’re collaborating with researchers at other institutions to create the vaccine.

“Our hope is for those clinical trials to begin some time in the next 12 months, and once those clinical trials are complete, then we would be able to have a product,” Balaji Narasimhan, the director of Nanovaccine Institute, said.

They said if all goes to according to plan, the nanovaccine will be available in a year and a half.

Pfizer and Moderna are the only COVID-19 vaccines approved in the U.S. so far.

See the story on KCCI’s website.

Copyright 2020 KCCI. All rights reserved.