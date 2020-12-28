Advertisement

Quiet today, heavy snow arrives tomorrow

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today’s weather continues to look cool and quiet with highs into the upper 20s over most of the area. We continue to focus on the incoming system for tomorrow and associated impacts with it. Plan on a quiet start tomorrow morning with no precipitation at all quite yet. Shortly after noon, heavy snow will start to overspread all of eastern Iowa, coming in from the southwest. We have concern on heavy snow rates, potentially over one inch per hour, especially in the mid-afternoon through mid-evening hours. Should these rates occur, the evening commute will be extremely hazardous and you may want to consider avoiding travel during that time. Later in the evening, the snow may also mix with sleet or freezing rain for a time, then change back over again. Storm totals of 4 to 8 inches appear likely at this time, with snow wrapping up by sunrise Wednesday.

