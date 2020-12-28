Over 3,000 University of Iowa Health Care staff get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The rollout of a vaccination program for the staff at a major eastern Iowa hospital system is continuing, according to officials.

As of Monday, December 28, a total of 3,244 employees at University of Iowa Health Care have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, out of around a total of 15,000 employees in the system. 1,255 have received their first dose since Wednesday.

No employees have received their second, final, dose for the vaccine yet, officials said.

Around 1,361 employees at UIHC have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.