Advertisement

Over 3,000 University of Iowa Health Care staff get first COVID-19 vaccine dose

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The rollout of a vaccination program for the staff at a major eastern Iowa hospital system is continuing, according to officials.

As of Monday, December 28, a total of 3,244 employees at University of Iowa Health Care have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, out of around a total of 15,000 employees in the system. 1,255 have received their first dose since Wednesday.

No employees have received their second, final, dose for the vaccine yet, officials said.

Around 1,361 employees at UIHC have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy snow arrives in Iowa Tuesday, expect slick, snow-covered roads
Iowa tabbed for Music City Bowl, will play Missouri
Music City Bowl cancelled due to Mizzou COVID cases
Three eastern Iowans sentenced for sex trafficking children
Potential snowfall accumulations for Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The totals in northeast Iowa will...
Light snow possible with some minor accumulation
Two killed in Scott County crash along Interstate 80

Latest News

An Iowa Department of Transportation Plow in a garage on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
Plows prepare ahead of incoming snow storm
A Winter Storm Warning, for counties shaded in pink, and a Winter Weather Advisory, for areas...
After smooth morning commute, roads to turn poor Tuesday afternoon
A line of cars entering the Edgewood Road Hy-Vee parking lot on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
People in eastern Iowa prepare for Tuesday’s snowstorm
Student loan payments to begin again
Federal student loan payments are set to begin again soon
Dubuque County Sheriff vehicle.
New trial denied for man convicted in Key West killing