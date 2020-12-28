Norwalk girl gets new heart on Christmas Eve

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCCI) - An 18-year old is recovering from a life-changing heart surgery after an unexpected phone call just before Christmas.

According to doctors at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital, Brooklyn Soroka had mixed cardiomyopathies, thickening the heart muscle so that it was harder for the heart to pump blood and a condition that made it difficult for her heart to relax, KCCI reports.

Soroka’s parents, Dana and Joshua, told KCCI their daughter’s condition was first made known to them in 2013. Brooklyn had to drop out of her dance program and avoid some other physical activities. Doctors put her on the transplant waiting list in February.

On December 23rd, Brooklyn and her family learned a heart was available and they quickly headed to Iowa City, where she’s now recovering from heart transplant surgery.

Brooklyn’s doctor says she’ll have strength like never before.

“She will probably need to do a little bit of rehabilitation because she’s probably not even used to what her body’s going to be able to do,” said Dr. Rabia Khan, a cardiologist on Brooklyn’s pediatric heart transplant team. “She might even be surprised herself at how limited she was before.”

While the family says they have an idea of who the donor may be through a letter they received from a family, they said it hasn’t been confirmed yet.

“There’s no words that we can use to describe how thankful we are that they gave the most precious gift to our daughter,” said Dana Soroka.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.